Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASO. Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASO opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

