TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $7.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.37.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $115,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIXT opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

