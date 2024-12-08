TeraWulf’s (WULF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada downgraded TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $8.12 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,532,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth approximately $9,948,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth $9,301,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

