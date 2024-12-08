TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 59,523 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

