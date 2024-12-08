Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Research analysts at Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Tharimmune Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ THAR opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Tharimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 2.06% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

