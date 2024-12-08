The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

FIVE stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $68,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $38,829,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Five Below by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 356,776 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

