The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $160.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.71. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $119.36 and a twelve month high of $166.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,782,214.76. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,935 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14,711.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 548,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,883,000 after buying an additional 143,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

