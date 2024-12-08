The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.41.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $174.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.86. Hershey has a 52-week low of $168.16 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
