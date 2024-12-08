The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,589,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 43.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $415.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.06 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Citigroup raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $437.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

