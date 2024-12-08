The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 7,783 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Vertiv by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

