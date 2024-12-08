The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Capri by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 515,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,514,000 after buying an additional 68,081 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $33,080,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 795,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DME Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,652,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

