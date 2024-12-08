The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Five Below by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Five Below by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 63.5% in the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Get Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.