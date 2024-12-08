The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $210.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.84.

Shares of PNC opened at $208.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,729,288.75. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,814 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $839,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

