THG’s (THG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on THG from GBX 66 ($0.84) to GBX 53 ($0.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

THG stock opened at GBX 45.90 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £702.27 million, a PE ratio of -270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 38.98 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.98 ($1.15).

In related news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 153,061 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.89 ($95,589.97). Also, insider Charles Allen bought 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £249,320 ($317,767.02). 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

