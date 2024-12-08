Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

TLYS stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

