Toast’s (TOST) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00.

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get Toast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Toast

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Toast has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.54, a PEG ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,395,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,640,975.05. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,635.29. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,688,321 shares of company stock worth $52,160,120. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 7.6% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Toast by 66.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Toast by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,884,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,358,000 after buying an additional 218,959 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.