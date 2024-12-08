Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,521 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,900,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,099 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VLY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.51 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $921.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

