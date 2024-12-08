Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,940,000 after acquiring an additional 396,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

