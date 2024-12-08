Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,653 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,653 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,362,996,000 after buying an additional 633,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,908 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,220,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 768,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.5 %

BHP stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.