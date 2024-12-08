Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

