Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of SKM opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

