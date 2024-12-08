Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

VGLT stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $54.96 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

