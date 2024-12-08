Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 716,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 88.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after buying an additional 558,944 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 517,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 80.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

