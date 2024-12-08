Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,427 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of APA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 359,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.