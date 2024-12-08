Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 362,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 271,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,460,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 144.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 62,041 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,943.74. This represents a 24.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $355,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,022.85. This represents a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

