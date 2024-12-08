Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,502 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,372,000 after purchasing an additional 842,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,576,000 after purchasing an additional 708,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 678,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 266,806 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $570,405.75. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

