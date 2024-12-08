Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 537,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 238,131 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

