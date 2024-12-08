Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth $893,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 32.0% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $295.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.19 and a 200-day moving average of $259.52.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.