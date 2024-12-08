Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 640.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 47.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 103.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.00.

CVR Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CVI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

