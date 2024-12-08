Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 233,163 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,163 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 13.5% in the third quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

