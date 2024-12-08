Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 5,804 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200,885 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 104,707 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,564,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 3,150,768 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.0 %

ULCC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,210. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,397. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Read More

