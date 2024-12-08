Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $219,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 3,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

KT Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. KT Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

