Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ENI by 24,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 33.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 146,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 33.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

