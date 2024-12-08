Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 438 ($5.58) to GBX 500 ($6.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 475 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 456.25 ($5.82).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 429.60 ($5.48) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 372.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 338.71. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 272.80 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 444.20 ($5.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6,137.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Marie Lalleman acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,235.79). 4.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

