TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,279.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,333.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.82. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $965.69 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.