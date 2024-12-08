TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.00.
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
