Treatt (LON:TET) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.28) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Treatt Price Performance

LON TET opened at GBX 475 ($6.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,638.89 and a beta of 1.02. Treatt has a 12 month low of GBX 365.29 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($7.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 452.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.33.

Get Treatt alerts:

About Treatt

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.