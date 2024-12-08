Treatt (LON:TET) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.28) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Treatt Price Performance
LON TET opened at GBX 475 ($6.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,638.89 and a beta of 1.02. Treatt has a 12 month low of GBX 365.29 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($7.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 452.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 454.33.
About Treatt
