Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08. Trevena has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $19.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

