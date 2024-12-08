Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Triumph Group by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 603,067 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 318.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 247,117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 187,549 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $19.00 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $19.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.52.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

