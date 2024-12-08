Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Dollar General stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

