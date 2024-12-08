Truist Financial Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $13.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

