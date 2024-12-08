TSE:DSG FY2025 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.69 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$171.80 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$105.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$151.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Descartes Systems Group

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total transaction of C$1,328,613.78. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total transaction of C$3,216,305.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

