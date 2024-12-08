Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $623.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $638.56. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,504. This represents a 20.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,790,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

