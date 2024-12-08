UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 5,812 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of Bank OZK worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2,027.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 210,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

