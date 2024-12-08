UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 669 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.19% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.12 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PennyMac Financial Services

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $309,536.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,403.60. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,050,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,554,209.94. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,540,526. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.