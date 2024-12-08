UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 425.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,804 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.60% of InvenTrust Properties worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVT shares. Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of IVT opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,011.22%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

