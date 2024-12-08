UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 14.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $531,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,585.12. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. The trade was a 25.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,834. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

