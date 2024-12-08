UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 16,103 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.50% of ArcBest worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 29.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 51.5% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 87,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 91.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ArcBest from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $428,649.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,407.50. The trade was a 14.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,150.60. The trade was a 67.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

