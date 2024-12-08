UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 2,471 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.26% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,782 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 122,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 91,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.