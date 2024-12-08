UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 53,221 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.45% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NEP opened at $17.62 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.83%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.