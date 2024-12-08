UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 628,140 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,140 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 1.04% of Coursera worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,413,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 83,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 474,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,885 shares of company stock worth $102,815. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

